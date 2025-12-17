Wall Street Soars Amid Warner Bros Battle, Oil Surge, and Fed Speculation

Wall Street witnessed a buoyant opening on Wednesday, capturing investors' attention amid a series of economic and geopolitical developments. The spotlight was on Warner Bros Discovery's strategic rejection of a $108.4 billion hostile bid from Paramount Skydance, positioning the move as inferior and risky compared to Netflix's offer. This decision propelled Netflix shares higher by 2.5%, adding momentum to the day's trading session.

In the backdrop of global financial markets, the British pound tumbled, while London's FTSE 100 surged to a one-month high. This came post the release of unexpectedly weak UK inflation data, which has almost guaranteed a Bank of England rate cut. Simultaneously, energy stocks saw an uplift following U.S. President Trump's directive to block sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela, causing a 1.8% rise in crude prices.

In further market developments, precious metals extended their bullish run, with silver and platinum prices reaching new peaks. Market expectations are growing for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, particularly as Fed official Christopher Waller indicated there is still space to maneuver the policy rate downwards. As global economies face a mix of challenges and opportunities, all eyes remain on the central banks' next moves.

