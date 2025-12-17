Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Vandalism Scandal at Lionel Messi's Event in West Bengal

A Special Investigation Team, set up by the West Bengal government, has launched an inquiry into the vandalism during Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium. The probe comes after fans, angered by Messi's brief appearance, rampaged, leading to multiple arrests and police scrutiny of event management.

The West Bengal government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has commenced an in-depth probe into the chaos that unfolded at a Lionel Messi event held at Salt Lake Stadium. The high-profile investigation follows incidents of vandalism linked to the football star's brief appearance, which triggered rowdy behavior among disillusioned fans.

Senior IPS officers, part of the SIT, conducted site assessments and liaised with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to gather crucial evidence. Forensic experts and the detective department supported the operation, meticulously documenting the scene and collecting evidence critical to the investigation.

Amid ongoing investigations, police have apprehended a sixth suspect. The arrest follows the detention of event organizer Shatadru Dutta and has prompted the issuance of show-cause notices to senior police officers over the event's mismanagement. The government seeks to address failures that led to public dissatisfaction and subsequent violence at the event.

