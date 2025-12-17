Ashwagandha Takes Global Stage: Bridging Traditional Wisdom and Modern Science

Ashwagandha, a cornerstone of Ayurveda, stood in the spotlight at a high-profile international conference aligned with the second World Health Organization Global Traditional Medicine Summit, reasserting India's pivotal role in promoting traditional medicine via evidence-based global discussions.

The event, titled 'Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact -- Perspectives from Leading Global Experts', was orchestrated by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in tandem with the Ministry of Ayush, at the Bharat Mandapam.

The assembly united global thought leaders, regulators, and scientists to deliberate the progressively evolving scientific and regulatory narratives surrounding ashwagandha's benefits, stressing the need for clinical research and international cooperation to incorporate ashwagandha into mainstream healthcare while respecting traditional insights.

