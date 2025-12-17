Left Menu

Ashwagandha Takes Global Stage: Bridging Traditional Wisdom and Modern Science

Ashwagandha was the focal point of a major international event at the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit, highlighting India's role in advancing traditional medicine through scientific dialogue. Global experts discussed the plant's adaptogenic and immunomodulatory properties, emphasizing the need for research and collaboration for global integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:24 IST
Ashwagandha Takes Global Stage: Bridging Traditional Wisdom and Modern Science
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwagandha, a cornerstone of Ayurveda, stood in the spotlight at a high-profile international conference aligned with the second World Health Organization Global Traditional Medicine Summit, reasserting India's pivotal role in promoting traditional medicine via evidence-based global discussions.

The event, titled 'Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact -- Perspectives from Leading Global Experts', was orchestrated by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in tandem with the Ministry of Ayush, at the Bharat Mandapam.

The assembly united global thought leaders, regulators, and scientists to deliberate the progressively evolving scientific and regulatory narratives surrounding ashwagandha's benefits, stressing the need for clinical research and international cooperation to incorporate ashwagandha into mainstream healthcare while respecting traditional insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025