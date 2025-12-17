Left Menu

India Unveils Digital Platform to Simplify Business Visas for Foreign Professionals

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched an online system to facilitate sponsorship letters for foreign experts under the e-Production Investment Business Visa. This initiative aims to improve the ease of doing business in India by streamlining visa processes for technical and managerial professionals.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has introduced a groundbreaking online service. This platform enables Indian companies to generate sponsorship letters for foreign professionals seeking to work on production-related projects under the e-Production Investment Business Visa (e-B4 Visa).

This initiative, launched on November 29, marks a significant reform in India's business visa regime and is part of broader efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country. The move follows an August 2025 circular by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which addressed various issues related to employment and business visas, reclassifying certain activities under the business visa category.

The new e-Production Investment Business registration module, available on the National Single Window System (NSWS), automates many bureaucratic processes. It eliminates the need for ministerial approval and streamlines form submission using data integration from MCA and GSTN. This allows for seamless invitation of foreign professionals by Indian companies for vital production activities.

