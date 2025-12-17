India's Highway Vision: Accelerating to 60 Km/Day

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday set an ambitious target to boost the rate of highway construction in India to 60 km per day. This announcement was made during his address at the India Economic Conclave 2025, highlighting challenges in current infrastructure projects.

Gadkari noted that highway development has hit a temporary slow spell as new projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana have stalled. Despite this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to achieve a construction target spanning 10,000 km for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Aside from road infrastructure, Gadkari emphasized the goal to make India's automobile industry the largest globally within the next decade, underscoring the critical role of agriculture in bolstering GDP growth and securing India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)