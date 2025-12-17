Left Menu

India's Highway Vision: Accelerating to 60 Km/Day

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a target to increase highway construction in India to 60 km per day. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave 2025, he discussed challenges including a slowdown in projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and outlined aims for India's automotive industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:47 IST
India's Highway Vision: Accelerating to 60 Km/Day
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday set an ambitious target to boost the rate of highway construction in India to 60 km per day. This announcement was made during his address at the India Economic Conclave 2025, highlighting challenges in current infrastructure projects.

Gadkari noted that highway development has hit a temporary slow spell as new projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana have stalled. Despite this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to achieve a construction target spanning 10,000 km for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Aside from road infrastructure, Gadkari emphasized the goal to make India's automobile industry the largest globally within the next decade, underscoring the critical role of agriculture in bolstering GDP growth and securing India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025