Rajasthan Congress Protests Against Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies

Rajasthan Congress organized a protest march against the alleged misuse of Central agencies by the Modi government. The march was in response to a Delhi court invalidating charges against Congress leaders in the National Herald case. The protest resulted in arrests, and Congress leaders condemned BJP's actions.

The Rajasthan Congress staged a protest against the alleged misuse of Central agencies by the Modi government, marching towards the BJP's state headquarters. This demonstration followed a Delhi court's dismissal of a charge sheet against Congress leaders in the National Herald case.

State Congress leaders and workers started their march from Jaipur's party headquarters but were halted by police near Shaheed Smarak due to heavy security. During the protest, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra was carried on the shoulders of party workers, while MLA Manish Yadav and others made attempts to overcome police barricades.

Following the protest, key Congress figures including Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully were arrested. Jully criticized the BJP, claiming they forgive wrongdoings when individuals join their ranks, and demanded explanations for alleged voter data discrepancies. Dotasra reaffirmed Congress's position on the politically motivated charges in the National Herald case.

