Alpine SG Pipers Ascend: Chess Showdown Sparks Title Contention

Alpine SG Pipers propelled themselves into title contention with a resounding 10-4 over Fyers American Gambits in the Global Chess League. The strategic prowess of GM Leon Luke Mendonca was on full display as he secured a critical win against World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin, providing Alpine SG Pipers the edge.

Nino Batsiashvili also delivered a standout performance in the women's section, overturning a challenging position to force Injac Teodara into resignation after 61 moves. This victory temporarily elevated her team to the top of the standings, highlighting their formidable performance.

The day saw other high-stakes matches as well, with upGrad Mumba Masters overpowering PBG Alaskan Knights 18-2. Koneru Humpy and D Harika were instrumental in securing this triumph, while Triveni Continental Kings defeated Ganges Grandmasters 11-6, featuring a standout win by Alireza Firouzja over Viswanathan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)