Left Menu

Fire Breaks Out Near Mumbai Tunnel: Quick Response Ensures Safety

A fire broke out near a tunnel on Mumbai's Coastal Road, opposite the Police Gymkhana. Quickly attended by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was extinguished in under an hour with no reported injuries. Initial reports suggest a short circuit may have caused it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:21 IST
Fire Breaks Out Near Mumbai Tunnel: Quick Response Ensures Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted outside a tunnel on the Coastal Road in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, sparking a swift response from emergency services, according to civic officials.

The blaze was located at Marine Lines, opposite the Police Gymkhana, and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.12 pm, officials confirmed.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred and the fire was successfully doused within an hour. A possible cause of the fire, officials said, could be an electrical short circuit in a storage structure at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025