Fire Breaks Out Near Mumbai Tunnel: Quick Response Ensures Safety

A fire erupted outside a tunnel on the Coastal Road in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, sparking a swift response from emergency services, according to civic officials.

The blaze was located at Marine Lines, opposite the Police Gymkhana, and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.12 pm, officials confirmed.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred and the fire was successfully doused within an hour. A possible cause of the fire, officials said, could be an electrical short circuit in a storage structure at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)