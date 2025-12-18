Minister Gadkari Urges Proactive Road Safety Measures to Combat Fatal Accidents

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the worrying contribution of human behavior to road accidents, and called on MPs to spearhead safety initiatives in their constituencies.

Highlighting the grave statistics of 5 lakh road accidents annually, resulting in 1.80 lakh deaths predominantly among young people, Gadkari requested a session dedicated to discussing road safety solutions. He advocated for MPs' involvement and public sensitization campaigns, despite previous educational efforts showing limited success.

The government has introduced schemes to aid accident victims, including a 'rah-veer' initiative rewarding Good Samaritans with Rs 25,000 and hospital reimbursements up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Additionally, Rs 40,000 crore has been allocated to address 7,000 identified blackspots to mitigate frequent accident sites.

