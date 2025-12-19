Left Menu

Morocco's Football Triumph: Arab Cup Glory and World Stage Success

Morocco clinched the Arab Cup after defeating Jordan 3-2 in an intense match. Despite missing key players, Morocco's football success continues with past World Cup feats and recent youth victories, underscoring its growing prowess on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco has secured the Arab Cup title with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Jordan after extra time, highlighted by Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah's crucial goals and Oussama Tannane's early long-range strike.

Jordan, gearing up for their World Cup debut in 2026, showed resilience with Ali Olwan's second-half header and penalty, leveling the score before Hamed Allah's late game-winning performance.

Despite missing several Europe-based players, Morocco continues to assert its football dominance following prior World Cup successes and youth team achievements, as the nation prepares to host AFCON from December 21 to January 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

