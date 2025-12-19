Morocco's Football Triumph: Arab Cup Glory and World Stage Success

Morocco has secured the Arab Cup title with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Jordan after extra time, highlighted by Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah's crucial goals and Oussama Tannane's early long-range strike.

Jordan, gearing up for their World Cup debut in 2026, showed resilience with Ali Olwan's second-half header and penalty, leveling the score before Hamed Allah's late game-winning performance.

Despite missing several Europe-based players, Morocco continues to assert its football dominance following prior World Cup successes and youth team achievements, as the nation prepares to host AFCON from December 21 to January 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)