India's Telecom Sector Powers Ahead: Key Developments in 2025

India's telecom sector played a pivotal role in advancing the nation's digital transformation throughout 2025. According to the Cellular Operators Association of India's year-end review, total subscribers hit 1.2 billion, and teledensity increased to 86.76% by November. The year was marked by rapid 5G adoption, crucial regulatory reforms, and an increased emphasis on digital trust within the industry.

The Ericsson Mobility Report, cited by COAI, highlighted that wireless broadband dominated, with 954.99 million users compared to 44.82 million wireline connections. This was largely driven by swift 5G adoption, culminating in 394 million subscriptions by year's end. Network expansion was robust, with India reaching over 5.15 lakh 5G BTS sites. Average mobile data usage surged to 36 GB per month, with projections of 65 GB by 2031. Fixed Wireless Access saw steady growth, with subscribers rising to 13.18 million by October in urban and rural areas.

Telecom exports from India witnessed a 72% surge over the past five years, climbing to Rs. 18,406 crores in FY25 from Rs. 10,000 crores in FY21. Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, noted that cybersecurity and resilience emerged as priorities in 2025. Telecom operators countered malicious activities using AI-based fraud detection, cloud security solutions, and analytics-driven systems. These initiatives, combined with rising domestic manufacturing and 60% import substitution of telecom products, positioned India as a burgeoning exporter of 4G and 5G equipment.

COAI emphasized significant regulatory advancements aligned with the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the proposed service authorization framework. Despite welcoming reforms, industry leaders stressed the importance of contractual certainty for safeguarding long-term investments. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia set an ambitious goal for the sector to contribute 20% to India's GDP by the next decade. The draft National Telecom Policy echoes this vision, engaging in a dialogue to align policy specifics.

Challenges persisted, especially with local authorities levying high fees for network elements despite government support through policies like the Right of Way (RoW). A major focus in 2025 was countering spam, scam calls, and digital fraud. Operators adopted multiple measures adhering to TRAI regulations, including distributed ledger technology (DLT) and analytics-led spam detection, reducing spam in traditional telecom channels.

The year also featured debates over captive private 5G networks and direct spectrum allocation to enterprises. The industry maintained that public mobile coverage adequately served enterprise 5G needs through spectrum leasing and network slicing by licensed operators, diminishing the necessity for private networks in most areas.