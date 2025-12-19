Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Infrastructure Initiatives

The Karnataka Cabinet has sanctioned an array of significant infrastructure projects on Thursday, encompassing waste management, urban mobility, and water irrigation, sources reveal. Among the measures is a comprehensive construction and demolition waste management scheme within the Greater Bengaluru Authority jurisdiction, expected to handle 2,250 metric tonnes of waste daily for 15 years, under a public-private partnership model at a cost of Rs 1,714.83 crore.

Adding to this, the Cabinet has greenlit a 2.03-km elevated corridor in Belagavi, among other projects, valued at Rs 275.53 crore. This corridor aims to alleviate traffic issues and ease urban mobility by connecting major city junctions. Meanwhile, water supply projects received a boost with approval for updates to the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, including pump replacements and comprehensive operations at several treatment plants.

The Cabinet also addressed irrigation needs with multiple projects, such as the Rs 210 crore lift irrigation initiative using the Krishna River to benefit Raibag and Chikkodi regions. Reforms in district judiciary systems and regional nutrition support systems further punctuate the state's development agenda.

