U.S. Travel Ban Sparks Caribbean Economic Fears

The U.S. has expanded its travel restrictions to include Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, raising concerns of economic and social disruption in the Caribbean. The restrictions threaten tourism, education, health services, and family connections with the U.S., crucial to the region's livelihoods.

Updated: 19-12-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:36 IST
The U.S. government's decision to expand travel restrictions to include Antigua and Barbuda, as well as Dominica, is causing widespread concern across the Caribbean. Business leaders and residents fear the move could severely impact local economies, which rely heavily on travel connections with the United States.

Eli Fuller, founder of Adventure Antigua, highlighted the potential disruption to tourism, a major economic driver in the region. He noted that flights often carrying tourists to the islands could return half-empty, as many locals are currently blocked from traveling to the U.S., leading to possible route cuts by airlines.

Healthcare access is another significant worry, with Darren Matthew-Ward from Brysons Insurance Agency stressing that many Caribbean residents seek medical expertise in the U.S. This concern is echoed by locals who also fear the policy will disrupt education and holiday family reunions.

