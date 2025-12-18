Kennedy's Proposal Targets Healthcare Access for Transgender Youth

In a controversial move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a proposal aimed at limiting access to gender-affirming care for children. The proposed regulations would prevent hospitals that offer such care from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The proposal aligns with a prior executive order from President Donald Trump, which sought to undo Democratic policies that provided support for gender-affirming care. Furthermore, the new rules would discontinue transgender individuals' disability status, impacting their access to certain health services.

This development could significantly impact the healthcare coverage of many Americans, as most hospitals participate in Medicare, and over half of U.S. children are covered under Medicaid and CHIP programs.