Kennedy's Proposal Targets Healthcare Access for Transgender Youth
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proposed new rules to restrict gender-affirming care for children by cutting such services from Medicare and Medicaid. These measures follow an executive order by President Donald Trump, potentially affecting hospitals and programs such as CHIP.
In a controversial move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a proposal aimed at limiting access to gender-affirming care for children. The proposed regulations would prevent hospitals that offer such care from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
The proposal aligns with a prior executive order from President Donald Trump, which sought to undo Democratic policies that provided support for gender-affirming care. Furthermore, the new rules would discontinue transgender individuals' disability status, impacting their access to certain health services.
This development could significantly impact the healthcare coverage of many Americans, as most hospitals participate in Medicare, and over half of U.S. children are covered under Medicaid and CHIP programs.
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Renaming Kennedy Center to Include Trump
Ensuring American Lunar Ascendancy: Trump's Second Term Space Vision
Trump's Reversal: Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China Under Review
Trump Sparks Cannabis Revolution: Federal Reclassification to Accelerate Medical Research
Trump-Kennedy Center Controversy: Renaming Sparks Debate