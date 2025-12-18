Left Menu

Empowering Gujarat: PMJAY-MA's Impact on Healthcare Access for Millions

More than 1.2 crore families in Gujarat have benefited from the PMJAY-MA scheme, offering significant healthcare assistance. The scheme, integrated with Gujarat’s Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana, provides cashless treatment and recently increased annual insurance cover per family from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

In a significant stride toward improving healthcare access, over 1.2 crore families in Gujarat have benefited under the PMJAY-MA scheme, officials announced. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance for medical treatments to economically weaker sections.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY), integrated with the Gujarat government's Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana in 2019, covers 1,20,14,556 families, offering cashless treatment for serious illnesses. The insurance cover was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh annually as of July 2023.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the scheme's role in fostering a healthy society in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. With 2,090 hospitals onboard, including government and private facilities, the scheme covers extensive medical procedures, benefiting numerous vulnerable individuals.

