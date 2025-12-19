Tragic Highway Collision: Four Lives Lost in Bundi
A tragic accident on National Highway 52 in Bundi resulted in four fatalities when a bajri-laden truck overturned onto a car carrying a family of five. Efforts are underway to trace the truck driver as investigations continue into the cause of the accident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident on National Highway 52 in Bundi, a bajri-laden truck overturned onto a car, killing four family members. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm Thursday while the family was en route to Kota for a birthday celebration.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma, the truck hit the car from behind after its tyre reportedly burst, causing both vehicles to skid and collide with a crane. The truck then overturned, burying the car under bajri.
The drivers of both the truck and crane fled the scene. The deceased have been identified, and a post-mortem has been conducted. Further investigation is ongoing as the police seek to trace the truck driver responsible for this tragic accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundi
- Highway 52
- truck
- accident
- fatalities
- investigation
- collision
- family
- police
- Kota
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Heist: ED to Launch Money Laundering Investigation
Real Estate Giants Under ED Scrutiny: Rs 80 Crore Assets Seized Amidst Fraud Investigation
Illegal Cough Syrup Racket: Political Accusations and Investigations in Uttar Pradesh
Unverified Documents Stir Controversy in Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation
Suspect Sought in Brown University and MIT Murder Link Investigation