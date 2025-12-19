Tragic Highway Collision: Four Lives Lost in Bundi

In a tragic accident on National Highway 52 in Bundi, a bajri-laden truck overturned onto a car, killing four family members. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm Thursday while the family was en route to Kota for a birthday celebration.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma, the truck hit the car from behind after its tyre reportedly burst, causing both vehicles to skid and collide with a crane. The truck then overturned, burying the car under bajri.

The drivers of both the truck and crane fled the scene. The deceased have been identified, and a post-mortem has been conducted. Further investigation is ongoing as the police seek to trace the truck driver responsible for this tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)