Russian Strikes Disrupt Odesa: Power, Transport, and Fatalities

Russian strikes near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Thursday resulted in the death of a woman, as officials reported infrastructure damage and utility disruptions.

Odesa's regional Governor, Oleh Kiper, stated that a Russian drone killed a woman crossing a bridge in her car, injuring her three children. Kiper urged residents enduring power outages to remain calm, highlighting the ongoing efforts to restore services.

In Odesa, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city's military administration, confirmed that a Russian attack disrupted power, water, and heating in a densely populated district, injuring one. Transport routes to the Danube River port and Moldova also faced interruptions due to the attacks.

