Suspect Sought in Brown University and MIT Murder Link Investigation

A suspect has been identified in the deadly Brown University shooting, and a potential link to the murder of an MIT professor in Boston is under investigation, according to a source. This source, who wishes to remain anonymous, did not provide further details on the suspect or the connection between the two cases.

Police forces, including SWAT teams, were spotted surrounding a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, associated with the investigation. Providence residents remain anxious since the Saturday shooting at Brown University, which killed two and injured eight, as authorities seek to apprehend the suspect, according to Mayor Brett Smiley.

The murder of MIT's Nuno Loureiro, shot in his Brookline home, remains another focus, though authorities previously stated the incidents were unlinked. Police urge public assistance in identifying the Brown University shooter, seen on secured footage in Providence, and are also seeking a witness who may hold essential information.

