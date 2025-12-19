UK Markets Stagnate Amid Economic Slowdown Concerns

UK stocks remained largely unchanged on Friday, hovering around multi-week highs despite a decline in homebuilder shares. This came on the back of retail sales and consumer sentiment data indicating a potential economic slowdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index stood flat, while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped by 0.1% after earlier reaching a seven-week peak. Both indices are on track for weekly gains. Confidence in the economy rose slightly, following tax hike announcements, but retails sales showed a decline, causing concern for retailers as Christmas approaches.

Sterling soared to a 17-year high against the euro and dollar after the Bank of England reduced interest rates by 25 basis points. The FTSE 100 has risen 20% this year, surpassing Wall Street's gains, mainly due to robust performances by UK financial stocks. However, notable drops were seen in homebuilder stocks and precious metals, with WH Smith experiencing a significant fall after profit warnings and regulatory scrutiny.

