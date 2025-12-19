Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Political and Fiscal Uncertainty

Euro zone government bond yields ascended on Friday, driven by traders' increasing expectations of future European Central Bank interest rate hikes. This movement came as French debt aligned with broader market trends, amid lawmakers' failure to reach a consensus on the 2026 budget.

German bond yields, early session risers, responded to the European Union's decision to borrow an additional 90 billion euros for Ukraine's defense. This agreement diverted the use of frozen Russian assets, impacting long-term bond valuations and fiscal concerns.

The uncertainty surrounding France's political landscape and the looming possibility of emergency legislation has already been factored into market prices, potentially affecting yield spreads further amid ongoing fiscal debates across the EU.

