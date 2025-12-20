Western Railway Workforce Gears Up for Protest Over Working Conditions
Western Railway's motormen and train managers are poised to protest unresolved issues like 'denial of leave' and 'forced double duties.' Following a meeting in Churchgate, they resolved to intensify their agitation if demands remain unmet. They cite these conditions as detrimental to their well-being and passenger safety.
Western Railway's motormen and train managers are prepared to stage an agitation if their long-standing grievances, including denial of leave and enforced double duties, are not rectified.
At a gathering held at Churchgate station on Friday, participants committed to intensifying their protest efforts unless their concerns are promptly addressed by the administration.
Alarmed by the impact of these working conditions on their physical and mental health, the workforce warns that the current situation could compromise passenger safety. Attempts to reach a Western Railway spokesperson for comment were unsuccessful.
