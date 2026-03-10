Alleged Assault Unveiled: Seer Arrested in Mathura

A disturbing incident has emerged from Mathura involving Kamal Krishna, a man who posed as a seer. According to police reports, Kamal allegedly engaged in unnatural sexual activities with a 14-year-old boy on March 6.

The alleged crime was exposed when a video recording surfaced on social media, triggering widespread anger and leading to Kamal's subsequent arrest. Station House Officer Umesh Chandra Tripathi confirmed the incident and the arrest.

Faced with angry villagers during the arrest, police managed to safely extricate Kamal. A formal complaint has now been lodged, and the affected child is undergoing medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)