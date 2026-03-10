Left Menu

Alleged Assault Unveiled: Seer Arrested in Mathura

A man impersonating a seer, Kamal Krishna, was arrested in Mathura for allegedly having unnatural sex with a 14-year-old boy. The crime came to light after a video went viral. Despite public outrage observed during his arrest, police ensured Kamal's safe custody. Authorities are handling the case sensitively.

A disturbing incident has emerged from Mathura involving Kamal Krishna, a man who posed as a seer. According to police reports, Kamal allegedly engaged in unnatural sexual activities with a 14-year-old boy on March 6.

The alleged crime was exposed when a video recording surfaced on social media, triggering widespread anger and leading to Kamal's subsequent arrest. Station House Officer Umesh Chandra Tripathi confirmed the incident and the arrest.

Faced with angry villagers during the arrest, police managed to safely extricate Kamal. A formal complaint has now been lodged, and the affected child is undergoing medical examination.

