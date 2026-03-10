Left Menu

Arunachal's Tactical Triumph: Curbing Insurgency Through Modern Policing

Arunachal Pradesh's Home Minister, Mama Natung, highlighted efforts to curb prolonged insurgency in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding through strengthened security measures and government plans. Initiatives include police modernization, community outreach, and a multi-pronged strategy to restore security and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:26 IST
Arunachal's Tactical Triumph: Curbing Insurgency Through Modern Policing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday unveiled the government's strategic approach to tackling prolonged insurgency in the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. He emphasized the adverse impacts of insurgency on general security, as well as the social and psychological well-being of the local populace.

Addressing a question in the assembly, Natung outlined the comprehensive measures being undertaken to stabilize the situation. These include enhanced security forces, community engagement programs, and strategies for the surrender and rehabilitation of insurgents. Regular security reviews are aimed at ensuring the effectiveness of these measures.

Further, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had previously approved the 'TCL 1.0' plan to bolster security infrastructure with significant investment. A proposal for 'TCL 2.0' is underway, seeking substantial funding to continue modernization and fortify peace efforts in these conflict-ridden areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global
2
US Navy's Missing Escort in Strait of Hormuz

US Navy's Missing Escort in Strait of Hormuz

 United States
3
Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions

Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Tech Stocks Surge Amid Hopes for Crisis Resolution

U.S. Tech Stocks Surge Amid Hopes for Crisis Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026