Arunachal's Tactical Triumph: Curbing Insurgency Through Modern Policing

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday unveiled the government's strategic approach to tackling prolonged insurgency in the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. He emphasized the adverse impacts of insurgency on general security, as well as the social and psychological well-being of the local populace.

Addressing a question in the assembly, Natung outlined the comprehensive measures being undertaken to stabilize the situation. These include enhanced security forces, community engagement programs, and strategies for the surrender and rehabilitation of insurgents. Regular security reviews are aimed at ensuring the effectiveness of these measures.

Further, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had previously approved the 'TCL 1.0' plan to bolster security infrastructure with significant investment. A proposal for 'TCL 2.0' is underway, seeking substantial funding to continue modernization and fortify peace efforts in these conflict-ridden areas.

