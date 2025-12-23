EIB, Intesa Sanpaolo Seal €700m Deal to Boost Italian SMEs, Green Growth

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Intesa Sanpaolo have finalised two major financing agreements worth a combined €700 million, aimed at expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies across Italy. The initiatives are expected to support around 1,000 Italian businesses and mobilise more than €1.9 billion in total investment in the real economy.

The agreements were announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Stefano Barrese, Head of Domestic Commercial Banking at Intesa Sanpaolo, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening Italian entrepreneurship, accelerating the green transition and supporting economic development—particularly in southern regions of the country.

Supporting SMEs, Mid-Caps and the Green Transition

“These agreements confirm our steadfast commitment to supporting entrepreneurship in Italy, with a particular focus on companies’ green transitions and economic development in southern Italy,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. She emphasized that cooperation with strong national banking partners enables the EIB to channel significant resources into productive investment, fostering sustainable growth and tangible benefits for the real economy.

Stefano Barrese highlighted Intesa Sanpaolo’s role in linking finance and industry:“Intesa Sanpaolo acts like a bridge between the real economy and finance. Our goal is to make SMEs and mid-caps more competitive by supporting sustainable growth strategies over the medium and long term. Working with partners like the EIB, we help strengthen Italian industry and support business development.”

First Operation: €500 Million Covered Bond Purchase

The first agreement involves the EIB’s purchase of a €500 million covered bond issued by Intesa Sanpaolo. The funds raised through this operation will be used to expand lending to SMEs and mid-cap companies, improving their access to long-term financing.

Key features of the operation include:

25% of resources dedicated to climate action, supporting projects such as energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy investments and sustainable mobility initiatives

Potential financing for projects in southern Italy, including areas benefiting from incentives under the ZES Unica (Special Economic Zone)

An estimated €1.4 billion in new investment mobilised in the Italian economy

This operation reinforces the role of capital markets in supporting business growth while aligning financing with EU climate and cohesion priorities.

Second Operation: €200 Million Risk-Sharing Guarantee

The second agreement consists of a €200 million EIB risk-sharing guarantee provided to Intesa Sanpaolo to support new investments by Italian mid-cap companies. Under this mechanism, the EIB will share part of the credit risk, enabling the bank to expand lending capacity and finance additional productive investments.

Highlights include:

25% of the guarantee earmarked for climate action

An estimated €500 million leverage effect in the real economy

Support for investments under the REPowerEU programme, which aims to strengthen EU energy security through renewable energy, energy efficiency and power grid development

By reducing risk for lenders, the guarantee is expected to accelerate investment in strategic sectors while supporting Italy’s transition to a more resilient and energy-secure economy.

Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

Together, the two operations demonstrate how European-level financial instruments and national banking networks can work in tandem to boost competitiveness, support climate goals and stimulate regional development. By targeting SMEs and mid-caps—the backbone of Italy’s economy—the EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo aim to deliver long-term benefits in terms of jobs, innovation and sustainable growth.