India's FTAs: Unleashing Global Opportunities for Professionals

India's strategic commitments in free trade agreements (FTAs) promise to expand opportunities for the country's professionals on a global stage, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. The initiative focuses on chartered accountants, doctors, architects, and other skilled workers.

Agrawal highlights India's demographic advantages, urging the adoption of global best practices and skill upgrades to meet international market demands. Such preparations are vital for tapping into the rising worldwide need for professional services.

Addressing a session on 'Expanding Global Horizons,' Agrawal underlined the need for collaboration among stakeholders and urged professional bodies to engage in international forums for knowledge exchange. He also stressed the importance of creating a professional ecosystem receptive to foreign talent as part of economic reform strategies.