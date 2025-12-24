Left Menu

Odisha Extends PUC Certificate Renewal Deadline Amid Outcry

The Odisha government has extended the deadline for renewing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for motor vehicles by one month. This decision follows public outrage as vehicle owners rushed to update their documents in light of looming fines and fuel restrictions for expired PUC certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:10 IST
The Odisha government has announced a one-month extension for the renewal of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for motor vehicles, offering a temporary reprieve to vehicle owners.

Originally, the state transport authority had instructed oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, to withhold fuel from vehicles with expired PUC certificates.

This decision aimed to curb non-compliance was accompanied by the threat of heavy fines starting January 1, prompting long queues at PUC centres as the public scrambled to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

