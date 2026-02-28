Tragic Consequence of Celebratory Firing: Minor Shoots Boy

A man and his minor son have been taken into custody following a celebratory firing incident that seriously injured an eight-year-old boy, authorities reported on Saturday. Police recovered a licensed firearm and related items in connection with the case.

The incident took place during a pre-wedding ceremony at the residence of the accused in the Kotwali Nagar area. The minor allegedly discharged the weapon, striking Reyansh Soni, who was subsequently hospitalized with severe injuries.

A formal complaint by the victim's father prompted police action, with charges filed against both father and son under the relevant legal sections. The investigation continues as medical professionals care for the young victim.