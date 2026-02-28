Left Menu

Tragic Consequence of Celebratory Firing: Minor Shoots Boy

A celebratory firing incident in Kotwali Nagar left eight-year-old Reyansh Soni critically injured. Police arrested the father and apprehended his minor son responsible for the shooting. A licensed pistol was recovered, and action was taken based on the victim's father's complaint. Reyansh is undergoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his minor son have been taken into custody following a celebratory firing incident that seriously injured an eight-year-old boy, authorities reported on Saturday. Police recovered a licensed firearm and related items in connection with the case.

The incident took place during a pre-wedding ceremony at the residence of the accused in the Kotwali Nagar area. The minor allegedly discharged the weapon, striking Reyansh Soni, who was subsequently hospitalized with severe injuries.

A formal complaint by the victim's father prompted police action, with charges filed against both father and son under the relevant legal sections. The investigation continues as medical professionals care for the young victim.

