British Nationals Urged to Shelter Amid Middle East Tensions
The UK's foreign office has advised British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE to take immediate shelter due to missile attacks, following military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran. Citizens are urged to stay indoors and comply with local authorities' instructions.
The foreign office of the United Kingdom issued a stern warning on Saturday, urging all British nationals residing in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to seek immediate shelter. This advisory comes in response to reported missile attacks in the region, which followed military actions by the United States and Israel targeting Iran.
In a post shared on X, the foreign office emphasized the importance of remaining indoors in a secure location. British nationals are advised to avoid any form of travel as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
The office further instructed both residents and travelers to heed local authorities' directions to ensure their safety amidst the growing unrest.
