Left Menu

Chennai Metro Phase II Clears First Hurdle

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has received authorization to commence operations for the first stretch of its Phase II project. The 14.6-km route from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction includes 10 stations and is set to revolutionize urban commuting with increased service frequencies planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:45 IST
Chennai Metro Phase II Clears First Hurdle
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been given the green light for a significant development. On Saturday, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety Anant Madhukar Chowdhary authorized the operation of the first stretch of Phase II, marking a crucial step forward. This particular segment runs from Poonamallee Bypass Metro to Porur Junction and forms part of the 14.6-kilometer Corridor 4.

Trains are set to run at 15-minute intervals along this stretch initially. Between Porur and Vadapalani, a single train will operate in each direction, traveling at a maximum speed of 25 kmph. This means commuters can expect a train every 20 minutes on this route, with frequencies set to improve in a month.

However, additional infrastructure developments are still pending. The Commission has stipulated that full operation between Porur Junction and Vadapalani can only occur after completing 26 deck slabs in Corridor 5's double-decker section by March 25. As the first operational segment of Phase II, this authorization marks a milestone for CMRL and Chennai's urban transit options.

TRENDING

1
Youth of J&K to Script History Through Sports

Youth of J&K to Script History Through Sports

 India
2
Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to May: IMD.

Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to M...

 India
3
Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

 India
4
Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026