Chennai Metro Phase II Clears First Hurdle

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been given the green light for a significant development. On Saturday, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety Anant Madhukar Chowdhary authorized the operation of the first stretch of Phase II, marking a crucial step forward. This particular segment runs from Poonamallee Bypass Metro to Porur Junction and forms part of the 14.6-kilometer Corridor 4.

Trains are set to run at 15-minute intervals along this stretch initially. Between Porur and Vadapalani, a single train will operate in each direction, traveling at a maximum speed of 25 kmph. This means commuters can expect a train every 20 minutes on this route, with frequencies set to improve in a month.

However, additional infrastructure developments are still pending. The Commission has stipulated that full operation between Porur Junction and Vadapalani can only occur after completing 26 deck slabs in Corridor 5's double-decker section by March 25. As the first operational segment of Phase II, this authorization marks a milestone for CMRL and Chennai's urban transit options.