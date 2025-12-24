Odisha Greenlights Massive Investment Boost with 11 Industrial Projects

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards economic growth by approving 11 new industrial project proposals. The total investment for these ventures will amount to Rs 1,332.80 crore. This decision was made during a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The approved projects cover a wide array of sectors including food and seafood processing, textiles, chemicals, green hydrogen, tourism, and IT. These projects are set to be executed in various districts such as Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and others, promising wide geographic impact.

Significant investments include a green ammonia unit in Ganjam at Rs 250 crore, and an agrochemical unit in Jagatsinghpur at Rs 220 crore, along with others. These developments are expected to boost employment and foster economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)