Left Menu

MakeMyTrip's gross bookings from corporate travel cross USD 1 bn in 2025

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said its gross bookings from the corporate travel segment crossed USD 1 billion in 2025, serving a base of more than 40 lakh employees. Looking ahead, MakeMyTrip said it is working to expand more services like forex and visa support to further strengthen its value proposition for corporate international travellers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:04 IST
MakeMyTrip's gross bookings from corporate travel cross USD 1 bn in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said its gross bookings from the corporate travel segment crossed USD 1 billion in 2025, serving a base of more than 40 lakh employees. The Gurugram-headquartered firm said gross bookings across corporate platforms - Quest2Travel, MyBiz, and Happay, breached the USD 1 billion mark, emerging as one of its growth drivers and now contributing over 10 per cent to the overall bookings. MakeMyTrip has a client base of 500 large enterprises, including 150 of the top BSE 500 listed companies and 75,000 SMEs nationwide. Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, ''Our Corporate Travel Business is relatively much younger than our B2C business, but has scaled up quite rapidly in a short span of about 5 years''. Looking ahead, MakeMyTrip said it is working to expand more services like forex and visa support to further strengthen its value proposition for corporate international travellers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RSS' highest decision-making body to prepare annual action plan at next month's meeting

RSS' highest decision-making body to prepare annual action plan at next mont...

 India
2
Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets' jibe

Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets'...

 India
3
State of the Union could be Trump's best chance to sell voters on Iran plans

State of the Union could be Trump's best chance to sell voters on Iran plans

 Global
4
China military purge taking toll on command and readiness, study finds

China military purge taking toll on command and readiness, study finds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026