UN Experts Condemn US Maritime Blockade on Venezuela as Illegal Act of Aggression

United Nations human rights experts on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States’ partial maritime blockade of Venezuela, warning that it violates core principles of international law and poses grave risks to human rights and regional stability.

The experts said the blockade—announced by Washington in December—constitutes an unlawful use of military force under the UN Charter. The United States declared it would block “all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela” and subsequently deployed a large military presence in the Caribbean near Venezuelan waters.

“There is no right to enforce unilateral sanctions through an armed blockade,” the experts said, stressing that such actions fall outside any legal framework recognized under international law.

Blockade Constitutes Prohibited Use of Force

According to the experts, a naval blockade is explicitly prohibited under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which bans the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. They further noted that the gravity of a blockade is such that it is also defined as an act of armed aggression under the UN General Assembly’s 1974 Definition of Aggression.

“As such, it is an armed attack under Article 51 of the Charter,” the experts said, “in principle giving the victim State a right of self-defence.”

They warned that the continued enforcement of the blockade, combined with threats of further military action both at sea and on land, gravely endangers the right to life and other fundamental human rights in Venezuela and across the wider region.

Human Rights and International Criminal Law Concerns

The experts highlighted that aggression is a crime under international law and is subject to universal jurisdiction, meaning any country may prosecute those responsible. However, they noted that sitting senior government officials retain immunity from foreign prosecution while in office.

Beyond the use of force, the experts raised serious concerns over the broader sanctions regime imposed on Venezuela, describing it as potentially unlawful, disproportionate, and punitive. They said the sanctions have significantly undermined the human rights of the Venezuelan population and impeded progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Terrorism Designation and Escalating US Actions

The blockade follows the United States’ designation in November 2025 of elements of the Venezuelan government—including its president—as part of an alleged “foreign terrorist organisation” known as the Cartel de los Soles. The experts noted that such a cartel does not appear to exist, calling into question the factual basis for the designation.

Washington has also accused Venezuela of “stealing” US property and has demanded its return, further escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Alleged Extrajudicial Killings at Sea

The experts also condemned the United States for what they described as arbitrary killings carried out during maritime interdiction operations. Since early September 2025, at least 104 individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking have been killed in 28 attacks on civilian vessels.

“All those killed were reportedly not posing any immediate threat which could justify the use of lethal force,” the experts said.

In February 2025, the US classified certain drug cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organisations and declared it was waging a war on so-called “narco-terrorists.” The experts rejected this framing, warning that it has been used to justify violations of international human rights law.

“These killings amount to violations of the right to life,” they said, calling for full investigations and accountability for those responsible.

Call for International Action

The experts urged the US Congress to intervene immediately to prevent further attacks and to lift the maritime blockade. They also called on states worldwide to take all feasible measures to halt the blockade and the alleged unlawful killings.

Such measures, they said, should include diplomatic protests, resolutions at the UN General Assembly, and lawful peaceful counter-measures aimed at restoring respect for international law.

“Collective action by States is essential to uphold international law,” the experts concluded. “Respect for the rule of law, sovereignty, non-use of force, non-intervention and the peaceful settlement of disputes are essential to preserving peace and stability worldwide.”