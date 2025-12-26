Left Menu

Three killed, one injured in road accident in MP’s Neemuch district

Three men were killed, and another was seriously injured in an accident involving a car and an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradeshs Neemuch district on Friday, police said. By the time police reached the spot, the victims had been moved to the district hospital, about 17 km from the accident site, he said.

PTI | Neemuch | Updated: 26-12-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 12:46 IST
Three killed, one injured in road accident in MP’s Neemuch district
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were killed, and another was seriously injured in an accident involving a car and an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Friday, police said. The accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am near the Nayagaon area, barely a kilometre from the MP-Rajasthan border, they said. Rai Singh, who sustained critical injuries, has been admitted to a hospital, Nayagaon police outpost in charge and sub-inspector Mangal Singh Rathore told PTI over the phone.

The victims, who were travelling in a car, hailed from the Malhargarh region of the adjoining Mandsaur district. Those who lost their lives have been identified as Pinkesh Mandaliya, Bharat Dangi, and Govardhan Magwal, all in the age group of 25 to 30.

The impact of the accident was so severe that it mangled the car, killing three of its occupants at the scene, he said. By the time police reached the spot, the victims had been moved to the district hospital, about 17 km from the accident site, he said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the crash and track the other vehicle that sped off, he said. The postmortem of the victims is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025