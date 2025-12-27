APSEZ 2025: Unveiling Global Success and Strategic Growth

In 2025, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) reached a key turning point, driven by its ports and logistics operations surpassing market expectations. As India's largest logistics firm, APSEZ's integrated end-to-end ecosystem was bolstered by high-performance ports, registering record revenue and profit amid substantial global expansion.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, APSEZ posted unprecedented figures with revenues climbing to Rs 31,079 crore and profits hitting Rs 11,061 crore, a remarkable 37% increase from the previous year. This achievement reflects the company's strategic expansion and operational excellence in an internationally competitive market.

APSEZ made significant strides in global partnerships, enhancing its logistics architecture and deepening international foothold. Acquisitions, like the North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia, along with collaboration with key industry players, reinforced APSEZ's status as a maritime leader. Its marine business expansion and sustainability initiatives highlight its commitment to future growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)