CSMIA: Setting Global Benchmarks in Aviation Excellence

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has marked a milestone year, accomplishing key achievements such as Level 5 Customer Experience accreditation, a first in India and third globally. This accolade reflects its commitment to excellence in service amidst rapid aviation growth in India.

CSMIA has reported record-breaking numbers with 55.12 million passengers handled in 2024-25 and reaching 1.76 lakh passengers in a single day in November 2025. The airport has also handled record air traffic movements, reinforcing its role as a critical aviation hub in the region.

In addition to passenger milestones, CSMIA has recorded significant growth in its cargo sector, with a 17% increase in international cargo and state-of-the-art digital infrastructure developments. Investments in sustainability, digital initiatives, and partnerships with the Adani Foundation highlight CSMIA's continued commitment to advancing India's aviation sector.