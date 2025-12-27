Left Menu

CSMIA: Setting Global Benchmarks in Aviation Excellence

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai celebrated an outstanding year, achieving record passenger and cargo milestones and Level 5 Customer Experience accreditation. CSMIA also spearheaded major sustainability initiatives and digital transformations, positioning itself as India's leading aviation hub amid rapid sector expansion and emerging challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:38 IST
CSMIA: Setting Global Benchmarks in Aviation Excellence
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has marked a milestone year, accomplishing key achievements such as Level 5 Customer Experience accreditation, a first in India and third globally. This accolade reflects its commitment to excellence in service amidst rapid aviation growth in India.

CSMIA has reported record-breaking numbers with 55.12 million passengers handled in 2024-25 and reaching 1.76 lakh passengers in a single day in November 2025. The airport has also handled record air traffic movements, reinforcing its role as a critical aviation hub in the region.

In addition to passenger milestones, CSMIA has recorded significant growth in its cargo sector, with a 17% increase in international cargo and state-of-the-art digital infrastructure developments. Investments in sustainability, digital initiatives, and partnerships with the Adani Foundation highlight CSMIA's continued commitment to advancing India's aviation sector.

TRENDING

1
Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions

Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Esca...

 Global
3
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

 India
4
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025