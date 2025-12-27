Left Menu

Cartoon Conflict: A Bittersweet Tale of a Child's Solo Adventure

A seven-year-old girl's disappearance in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, following a scolding over cartoons, triggered a swift police search. The child wandered 5 km from her home, leading to a community and police effort. She was found safe after four hours, bringing relief to her worried family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A simple scolding over watching cartoons turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal for a family in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The seven-year-old girl slipped away quietly after her mother reprimanded her for watching TV, prompting an intense search.

With no trace of the girl, her family alerted the local police station in Bhoranj, fearing for her safety. The police promptly initiated a search and leveraged CCTV footage from nearby cameras to aid their efforts.

After a tense four-hour search, authorities found the young girl nearly 5 kilometers from her home. The family expressed immense relief and gratitude towards the police for their prompt and effective action in securing their daughter's safe return.

