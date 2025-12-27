Cartoon Conflict: A Bittersweet Tale of a Child's Solo Adventure

A simple scolding over watching cartoons turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal for a family in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The seven-year-old girl slipped away quietly after her mother reprimanded her for watching TV, prompting an intense search.

With no trace of the girl, her family alerted the local police station in Bhoranj, fearing for her safety. The police promptly initiated a search and leveraged CCTV footage from nearby cameras to aid their efforts.

After a tense four-hour search, authorities found the young girl nearly 5 kilometers from her home. The family expressed immense relief and gratitude towards the police for their prompt and effective action in securing their daughter's safe return.