Delhi High Court Restores Former CISF Officer's Honor After 20 Years

The Delhi High Court has restored the 'honor' of a 72-year-old former CISF officer, who was forced into retirement two decades ago over questionable allegations of sexual harassment. The court concluded the accusations appeared to be motivated by ulterior motives rather than genuine grievances.

The court highlighted that even in the event that the allegations were proven by the inquiry officer, a penalty as severe as compulsory retirement was unwarranted. The judges emphasized that the charges seemed more like an act of vengeance, crafted to harm the petitioner, who had previously taken disciplinary action against the complainant.

The high court annulled a 2005 retirement order and dismissed earlier investigation findings. This decision reinstates the officer's honor, acknowledging that two earlier inquiries had already cleared him of misconduct. The court ordered that his service duration is recalibrated for pension purposes, though no back pay will be granted.

