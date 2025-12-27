In a landmark achievement for India's SME capital market, Holani Consultants Private Limited has successfully structured and executed the most subscribed SME Initial Public Offering (IPO) to date. The Shyam Dhani Industries Limited IPO attracted bids totaling over ₹25,308 crore, with an astonishing oversubscription rate of 918.09 times. This record underscores Holani Consultants' exceptional market positioning and their ability to engage investors effectively.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants, remarked on the resounding success, highlighting the investor trust and structuring prowess that facilitated this remarkable outcome. He credited the confidence of investors and stakeholders, including anchor participants such as SIDBI and Rajasthan Global Securities, for the overwhelming response.

Holani Consultants has consistently proven its expertise in India's capital markets, assisting 21 companies in raising more than ₹1,500 crores since 2018. Their adept structuring of investment opportunities, including SME IPOs on the BSE and NSE platforms, continues to reinforce their standing as a leading merchant banker in the SME ecosystem.

