Railway Disruption: Eight Wagons Derailed in Bihar

In a significant disruption to railway services, eight wagons of a goods train derailed in Bihar's Jamui district late Saturday night. Officials reported the incident, which has affected the busy Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, around 11:25 p.m. between Lahabon and Simultala stations.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The derailment has led to an overnight halt and inconvenience for passengers as around two dozen trains have been delayed by the accident. The derailment signifies a major logistical challenge on this critical railway corridor.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched promptly from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha stations to expedite the restoration work. As efforts continue, railway authorities emphasize the priority of clearing the tracks for the resumption of services at the earliest possible time.