Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Under House Arrest Amid Reservation Policy Protest
Key political figures in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi, were placed under house arrest to prevent them from joining a protest against the reservation policy. The move was seen as an attempt to stifle pro-student demonstrations seeking policy rationalisation.
In a contentious move, several prominent figures in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, were placed under house arrest Sunday. This step, authorities claimed, aimed to thwart their participation in a planned protest against the region's reservation policy.
The house arrests also included Mufti's daughter Iltija, PDP leader Waheed Para, and ex-Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo. They had previously announced support for students protesting on Gupkar Road demanding policy changes. The leaders expressed frustration over the government's inaction regarding rationalising the quota policy, an issue long pending with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration.
Ruhullah Mehdi's late-night post on X highlighted the presence of armed police outside his residence, which he considered a pre-emptive measure against a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, Waheed Para criticised the government for failing to address what he termed a vital issue for the youth's future, underscoring the need for transparency with the reservation report.
