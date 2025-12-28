Tripura Woman Faces Brutal Attack Amidst Extramarital Affair Allegations

A woman was subjected to a violent attack by villagers in Tripura's Dhalai district over alleged extramarital affairs, police reported on Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim, the mother of two, was forcibly taken from her Harerkhola village home in Kamalpur on Saturday morning and beaten by the mob. She also faced humiliation by being made to wear a garland of shoes.

Law enforcement, upon receiving information, quickly intervened and found the woman lying injured on the road. She was transported to the Ambassa district hospital for a CT scan and is fortunately not in critical condition. A case has been registered with the Kamalpur police. One individual has been apprehended, with further investigations ongoing. TCW Chairperson Jharna Debbarma has decried the incident, emphasizing that citizens must not take the law into their own hands. The TCW plans to visit Kamalpur to offer support to the victim and ensure justice prevails.