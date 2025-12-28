Left Menu

Tripura Woman Faces Brutal Attack Amidst Extramarital Affair Allegations

In Tripura's Dhalai district, a woman faced violence at the hands of villagers due to alleged extramarital affairs. She was humiliated with a garland of shoes. Police intervened, secured her safety, and an investigation is ongoing. The Tripura Commission for Women condemned the act and seeks justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was subjected to a violent attack by villagers in Tripura's Dhalai district over alleged extramarital affairs, police reported on Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim, the mother of two, was forcibly taken from her Harerkhola village home in Kamalpur on Saturday morning and beaten by the mob. She also faced humiliation by being made to wear a garland of shoes.

Law enforcement, upon receiving information, quickly intervened and found the woman lying injured on the road. She was transported to the Ambassa district hospital for a CT scan and is fortunately not in critical condition. A case has been registered with the Kamalpur police. One individual has been apprehended, with further investigations ongoing. TCW Chairperson Jharna Debbarma has decried the incident, emphasizing that citizens must not take the law into their own hands. The TCW plans to visit Kamalpur to offer support to the victim and ensure justice prevails.

