History Repeats: President Murmu's Epic Submarine Voyage

President Droupadi Murmu made history by embarking on a submarine sortie at Karnataka's Karwar naval base aboard INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine. Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, this marks only the second time an Indian President has undertaken such a mission, following APJ Abdul Kalam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:04 IST
President Droupadi Murmu marked a significant moment in naval history by embarking on a submarine voyage from Karnataka's Karwar naval base. Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, she boarded the INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine.

This voyage marks only the second instance of an Indian President taking part in a submarine sortie, with the first carried out by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Murmu's participation underscores the importance of presidential involvement in military affairs.

The choice of the Kalvari class submarine for this historic event highlights the strategic capabilities of India's naval forces, reinforcing their role in national defense. The sortie is a noteworthy milestone, reflecting the enduring connection between India's leadership and its armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

