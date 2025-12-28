Southern Railway Set for Major Upgrades to Double Train Capacity by 2030

The Southern Railway is gearing up for a significant overhaul, with plans to double the train capacity of Chennai and Coimbatore by 2030. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed these developments on Sunday, addressing the rising demand for rail travel in the region.

Key upgrades include expansion of coaching terminals and the enhancement of sectional and operational capacities to alleviate congestion. This network upgrade aims to improve nationwide connectivity, offering a faster and more efficient service.

Among the planned projects are the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore station with airport-like facilities and multi-tracking initiatives to bolster suburban connectivity. Coimbatore is also set for a facelift, with substantial investments to improve its railway infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)