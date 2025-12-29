Train Derailment Halts Mexican Interoceanic Corridor Ambitions
A train accident in southern Mexico has injured 15 people, disrupting traffic on the Interoceanic Train line. The rail line connects the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The derailment occurred near Nizanda, with 241 passengers onboard. This line aims to boost infrastructure in southern Mexico's Tehuantepec isthmus.
A tragic train accident in southern Mexico has left at least 15 passengers injured and has brought a halt to operations on a crucial rail line connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico.
The Interoceanic Train, which links Oaxaca and Veracruz, went off the rails near Nizanda as it was navigating a curve, according to officials. Governor Salomon Jara reported that government agencies were quick to respond, providing immediate assistance to the injured.
The train, inaugurated in 2023 by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is a key part of Mexico's initiative to develop infrastructure along the Tehuantepec isthmus by connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The accident could impact these strategic development plans.