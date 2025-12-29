Tragic Midair Collision in New Jersey: Helicopter Crash Claims Life

On Sunday, a tragic midair collision between two helicopters in New Jersey resulted in one fatality and one critical injury, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred near Hammonton Municipal Airport, involving an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Only the pilots were aboard; one was killed while the other sustained life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation to determine the cause, focusing on pilot visibility and communication. Weather conditions were reported as mostly clear, with light winds, at the time of the incident.