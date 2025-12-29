Left Menu

Tragic Midair Collision in New Jersey: Helicopter Crash Claims Life

Two helicopters collided midair in New Jersey, leading to the death of one pilot and severe injury to another. The crash involved two Enstrom helicopters over Hammonton. Investigations by FAA and NTSB will focus on pilot visibility and communications. Weather conditions were mostly clear at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hammonton | Updated: 29-12-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 03:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, a tragic midair collision between two helicopters in New Jersey resulted in one fatality and one critical injury, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred near Hammonton Municipal Airport, involving an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Only the pilots were aboard; one was killed while the other sustained life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation to determine the cause, focusing on pilot visibility and communication. Weather conditions were reported as mostly clear, with light winds, at the time of the incident.

