Breaking Ground: Zelenskiy and Trump Make Strides Toward Ukraine Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump have made meaningful progress in talks aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Both leaders agreed that their respective teams will convene next week to finalize important outstanding issues.

Zelenskiy highlighted the substantive nature of their conversation, expressing high regard for the progress accomplished by the Ukrainian and American teams over the past weeks. The statement was shared via the Telegram messaging app, signaling Zelenskiy's optimism for the upcoming negotiations.

The engagement marks a crucial step in international efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts and highlights the cooperative spirit between Ukraine and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)