Left Menu

Breaking Ground: Zelenskiy and Trump Make Strides Toward Ukraine Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump have made progress in discussions aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. They agreed that teams from both countries would meet next week to finalize outstanding issues. Zelenskiy highlighted the substantial progress made in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-12-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 04:39 IST
Breaking Ground: Zelenskiy and Trump Make Strides Toward Ukraine Peace
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump have made meaningful progress in talks aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Both leaders agreed that their respective teams will convene next week to finalize important outstanding issues.

Zelenskiy highlighted the substantive nature of their conversation, expressing high regard for the progress accomplished by the Ukrainian and American teams over the past weeks. The statement was shared via the Telegram messaging app, signaling Zelenskiy's optimism for the upcoming negotiations.

The engagement marks a crucial step in international efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts and highlights the cooperative spirit between Ukraine and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

 Global
2
Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

 Global
4
Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025