China's Military Flexes Muscles Near Taiwan with 'Just Mission 2025' Drills

China's military is set to carry out live fire exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

The exercises will occur within five strategically important zones surrounding Taiwan that will be placed under sea and air space restrictions, emphasizing China's regional maritime and air control tactics.

A spokesperson for China's Eastern Theatre Command indicated that the drills, dubbed 'Just Mission 2025,' are aimed at testing naval and airforce combat readiness, with a specific focus on securing key ports and other vital areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)