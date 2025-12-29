Left Menu

China's Military Flexes Muscles Near Taiwan with 'Just Mission 2025' Drills

China's military plans to conduct live fire exercises near Taiwan, as reported by Xinhua. These drills, named 'Just Mission 2025,' involve the Eastern Theatre's focus on naval and airforce readiness, targeting control of key ports around the island. Five designated zones will face air and sea restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 05:18 IST
China's Military Flexes Muscles Near Taiwan with 'Just Mission 2025' Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's military is set to carry out live fire exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

The exercises will occur within five strategically important zones surrounding Taiwan that will be placed under sea and air space restrictions, emphasizing China's regional maritime and air control tactics.

A spokesperson for China's Eastern Theatre Command indicated that the drills, dubbed 'Just Mission 2025,' are aimed at testing naval and airforce combat readiness, with a specific focus on securing key ports and other vital areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

 Global
2
Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

Trump Hosts Zelenskyy: Is Peace Between Ukraine and Russia Within Reach?

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

 Global
4
Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

Tragedy in Oaxaca: Train Derailment Claims Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025