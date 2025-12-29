Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

Eurozone government bond yields saw a modest decline on Monday, as the benchmark 10-year German Bund yields remained below their recent nine-month peaks. The dip followed a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields from Friday, impacting markets during the holiday season when much of Europe was closed.

Early trading showed a 2-3 basis points decrease in most 10-year bond yields across the euro area, alongside a nearly 3 basis points fall in Germany's 10-year Bund yield to approximately 2.84%. Attention remained on Ukraine, with U.S. President Donald Trump noting progress toward a peace deal with Ukraine, although the situation in the Donbas region remains unresolved.

European bond market investors are closely watching the Netherlands as the new year ushers in. The Dutch occupational pension system, the largest in the European Union, will transition to a new setup starting January 1. This change allows the $2.35 trillion sector to invest in riskier assets, potentially easing demand on long-term government bonds, which are already under pressure due to reduced demand from major buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)