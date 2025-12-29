Paramount and Medi Assist TPA Merger: A Strategic Move

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd announced on Monday that Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA Private Ltd, a subsidiary, will merge with Medi Assist Insurance TPA.

The merger aims to unify business operations, leveraging Paramount's assets to achieve operational synergy and financial growth while reducing overhead costs. Regulatory filings confirmed that no cash consideration is involved in this decision made by board meetings.

The consolidation offers a stronger foundation for future expansion and shareholder value, with Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd not being directly involved in the amalgamation and its shareholding pattern remaining unchanged.