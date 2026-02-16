Insurance Irregularities Rock Rajasthan's Agricultural Sector

In a startling revelation, Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has uncovered significant fraudulent activities by insurance companies under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. These irregularities deprived farmers in several districts of their rightful compensation for crop losses.

During a session in the Assembly, Meena detailed cases where insurance company surveyors signed forms without notifying concerned farmers. In a shocking incident in Karanpur, forms indicating zero crop damage were submitted despite actual losses, leading to a Rs 128 crore loss for farmers.

Furthermore, Meena exposed frauds involving fake bank accounts for premium deductions. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged, with investigations actively underway to recover wrongful payments and prevent future misconduct.