Insurance Irregularities Rock Rajasthan's Agricultural Sector

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena highlighted irregularities by insurance firms in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, causing huge losses to farmers. Fraudulent activities included signing forms without farmer consent and fake bank accounts. Investigations are underway to address these issues and ensure rightful compensation to affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has uncovered significant fraudulent activities by insurance companies under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. These irregularities deprived farmers in several districts of their rightful compensation for crop losses.

During a session in the Assembly, Meena detailed cases where insurance company surveyors signed forms without notifying concerned farmers. In a shocking incident in Karanpur, forms indicating zero crop damage were submitted despite actual losses, leading to a Rs 128 crore loss for farmers.

Furthermore, Meena exposed frauds involving fake bank accounts for premium deductions. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged, with investigations actively underway to recover wrongful payments and prevent future misconduct.

